Meet Mulholland

The goal of Little, Brown’s Mulholland Books is simple: to publish books you can’t stop reading. Whatever their form—crime novels, thrillers, police procedurals, spy stories, even supernatural suspense—the promise of a Mulholland Book is that you’ll read it leaning forward, hungry for the next word. With a track record that includes numerous New York Times bestsellers, ranging across a broad spectrum of the genre, Mulholland Books has become a brand that is both critically acclaimed and fiercely embraced by the American reader. We proudly publish a wide array of authors, including J.J. Abrams, Lauren Beukes, Robert Galbraith, Joe Lansdale, David Morrell, Ben Winters, and Jim Thompson.

The history of suspense is long and storied, and Mulholland Books is proud to be part of its future. Unexpected, fresh, and with a 21st century approach to publishing, meet Mulholland: you never know what’s coming around the curve.

Joshua Kendall

Executive Editor, VP, Editorial Director

 

I am an executive editor, as well as the editorial director of Mulholland Books, where I’ve edited novels like The Cuckoo’s Calling, by Robert Galbraith (aka J.K. Rowling), JJ Abrams and Doug Dorst’s S., Lauren Beukes’s internationally bestselling The Shining Girls, as well national bestsellers like the debut Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, and crime fiction legends like Lawrence Block, Joe Lansdale, Charlie Huston, and Jim Thompson. At Little, Brown, I published the acclaimed literary novel Neverhome, as well as New York Times bestselling authors Michael Koryta and Dan Simmons. Prior to Little, Brown, I worked at Viking/Penguin and Picador, where I worked with authors and titles as diverse as Tana French, Stewart O’Nan, Ron Carlson, and Jasper Fforde. I have also edited a variety of nonfiction projects, such as The Boys In the Boat, Moby-Duck, and Ladies and Gentlemen, the Bronx Is Burning.

Helen O'Hare photo

Helen O'Hare

Editor

 

I’m excited to have joined this fantastic team in February 2020 and am hungry to find suspense of all kinds for Mulholland Books—including domestic suspense, psychological thrillers, mysteries, crime, and true crime—and commercial and women’s fiction for Little, Brown. I love literary page-turners with a rich sense of place, character-driven suspense, and narratives that open up unexpected perspectives or closed-off communities. My list includes Lauren Beukes’s Afterland, Kathleen Kent’s The Burn, Zoje Stage’s Wonderland, and beloved authors Denise Mina, Elizabeth Hand, and Allen Eskens. I previously spent six years at G. P. Putnam’s Sons, an imprint of Penguin Random House, where I edited Kate Weinberg, Camille Perri, Jacob Tobia, Robert Hillman, Sasha Sagan, and Jeni McFarland, and worked with writers including Delia Owens, Jill Santopolo, Lisa Gardner, and Frances Liardet. I got my start in the industry with positions at Other Press and Viking/Penguin, after years of indie bookselling at the Boulder Book Store and the Tattered Cover Book Store in Colorado.