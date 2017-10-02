The goal of Little, Brown’s Mulholland Books is simple: to publish books you can’t stop reading. Whatever their form—crime novels, thrillers, police procedurals, spy stories, even supernatural suspense—the promise of a Mulholland Book is that you’ll read it leaning forward, hungry for the next word. With a track record that includes numerous New York Times bestsellers, ranging across a broad spectrum of the genre, Mulholland Books has become a brand that is both critically acclaimed and fiercely embraced by the American reader. We proudly publish a wide array of authors, including J.J. Abrams, Lauren Beukes, Robert Galbraith, Joe Lansdale, David Morrell, Ben Winters, and Jim Thompson.
The history of suspense is long and storied, and Mulholland Books is proud to be part of its future. Unexpected, fresh, and with a 21st century approach to publishing, meet Mulholland: you never know what’s coming around the curve.