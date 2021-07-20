|If your organization is tax exempt, Hachette Book Group requires a resale certificate or proof of exemption. You may obtain these documents using the links provided below.
**Please note that sales tax is contingent on the shipping address, not the billing address, on each invoice. Please make sure to provide certificates for all states to which you ship.
If you ship to multiple states, please use the multijurisdiction information. If we do not have a resale certificate or proof of exemption on file, we are required by law to include sales tax on all invoices. (Some states also require that we tax freight charges.) Please note that all shipments to Canada will incur GST and/or HST where appropriate. If you feel you are exempt on shipments to Canada, please contact us.
You may submit this information in the method most convenient for you:
FAX: 617 263 2858
Hachette Book Group
Please remember to include your account name and account number on all correspondence. If you do not know your account information, please include a full address and any alternate (DBA) names for your business/establishment. If you have questions or need further information or assistance, please call our Customer Service department at 800 759 0190. You may also contact us via email.
|Multijurisdiction Information (for accounts that ship to multiple states)
Uniform Sales & Use Tax Certificate - Multijurisdiction
|STATE SALES TAX FORMS AND DOCUMENTS
If any of these links are broken or outdated, please let us know.
|ALABAMA
Uniform Sales & Use Tax Certificate - Multijurisdiction
|ALASKA
Alaska does not collect sales tax.
|ARIZONA
Arizona Resale Certificate (Form 5000A)
|ARKANSAS
Exemption Certificate (Form ST391)
|CALIFORNIA
California Resale Certificate (Form BOE-230)
|COLORADO
Sales Tax Exemption Certificate (Form DR 0563)
|CONNECTICUT
Sales & Use Tax Resale Certificate
|DELAWARE
Delaware does not collect sales tax.
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
Certificate of Resale (Form OTR-368)
|FLORIDA
The State of Florida does not have a generic or blank resale certificate to fill out. Instead, every registered business receives a Florida Annual Resale Certificate directly from the state. We require a copy of that certificate.
|GEORGIA
Sales and Use Tax Certificate of Exemption (Form ST-5)
|HAWAII
Resale Certificate for Goods (Form G-17)
|IDAHO
Sales Tax Resale or Exemption Certificate (Form ST-101)
|ILLINOIS
Certificate of Resale (Form CRT-61)
|INDIANA
General Sales Tax Exemption Certificate (Form ST-105)
|IOWA
Iowa Sales Tax Exemption Certificate (Form 31-014b)
|KANSAS
Resale Exemption Certificate (Form ST-28A)
|KENTUCKY
Resale Certificate (Form 51A105)
|LOUISIANA
All registered businesses in Louisiana must submit the following form directly to the state of Louisiana. The Louisiana Department of Revenue will send the fully-completed resale certificate back to your business.
Resale Certificate Application
|MAINE
Uniform Sales & Use Tax Certificate - Multijurisdiction
|MARYLAND
Suggested Blanket Resale Certificate
|MASSACHUSETTS
Sales Tax Resale Certificate (Form ST-4)
|MICHIGAN
Michigan Sales and Use Tax Certificate of Exemption (Form 3372)
|MINNESOTA
Certificate of Exemption (Form ST3)
|MISSISSIPPI
We cannot provide a resale certificate for the State of Mississippi. Instead, registered businesses may send us the Seller's Permit mailed directly from the State of Mississippi. You may also use the multijurisdiction document.
|MISSOURI
Sales/Use Tax Exemption Certificate (Form 149)
|MONTANA
Montana does not collect sales tax.
|NEBRASKA
Nebraska Resale or Exempt Sale Certificate (Form 13)
|NEVADA
Nevada's Seller's Permit Number Certification
|NEW HAMPSHIRE
New Hampshire does not collect sales tax.
|NEW JERSEY
Resale Certificate (Form ST-3)
|NEW MEXICO
Registered businesses in the State of New Mexico must submit the Non-Taxable Transaction Certificate. Hachette Book Group's CRS number is: 03188308007.
|NEW YORK
Resale Certificate (Form ST-120)
|NORTH CAROLINA
Certificate of Exemption (Form E-595E)
|NORTH DAKOTA
Certificate of Resale (Form SFN 21950)
|OHIO
Blanket Exemption Certificate (Form STEC-B)
|OKLAHOMA
We cannot provide a resale certificate for the State of Oklahoma. Instead, registered businesses may send us the Seller's Permit mailed directly from the State of Oklahoma. You may also use the multijurisdiction document.
|OREGON
Oregon does not collect sales tax.
|PENNSYLVANIA
Pennsylvania Exemption Certificate (Form REV-1220)
|RHODE ISLAND
Resale Certificate
|SOUTH CAROLINA
Resale Certificate (Form ST-8A)
|SOUTH DAKOTA
Certificate of Exemption
|TENNESSEE
Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Certificate of Exemption
|TEXAS
Texas Sales and Use Tax Resale Certificate (Form 01-339) or
Texas Sales and Use Tax Exemption Certificate (Form 01-339 (Back))
|UTAH
Exemption Certificate (Form TC-721)
|VERMONT
Resale and Exempt Organizations (Form S-3)
|VIRGINIA
Sales and Use Tax Certificate of Exemption (Form ST-10)
|WASHINGTON
All registered businesses in Washington must submit the following form directly to the State of Washington. The Washington Department of Revenue will send the fully-completed resale certificate back to your business.
Application for a Washington State Reseller Permit (Form REV 41 0112e (fill-in))
|WEST VIRGINIA
Certificate of Exemption (SSTGB Form F0003)
|WISCONSIN
Wisconsin Sales and Use Tax Exemption Certificate (Form S-211)
|WYOMING
Certificate of Exemption (Form SSTGB Form F0003)