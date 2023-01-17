HACHETTE BOOK GROUP’S EMPLOYEE, INDEPENDENT CONTRACTOR, AND JOB APPLICANT PRIVACY POLICY

Effective Date: January 1, 2023

Last Updated: January 1, 2023

Hachette Book Group, Inc. (“Hachette” or “we”) collects a variety of personal information from our employees, independent contractors, and job applicants (individually or collectively, as applicable, “you”), as further described in this Employee, Independent Contractor, and Job Applicant Privacy Policy (the “Policy”). We understand that you care about how we collect, use, and share your personal information and value the trust you place in us. This Policy explains:

• The categories of personal information that we collect from or about you.

• The sources from where we collect your personal information.

• The purposes for which we use your personal information.

• Who we share your personal information with, and under what circumstances.

• How long we retain your personal information.

This Policy also contains specific disclosures that only apply to California residents (the “California Notice at Collection”).

Please note that your interactions with our public-facing websites, social media sites and handles, email newsletters and communications, and other online services (“Services”) are governed by our general privacy policy. This Policy does not apply to non-Hachette websites and mobile applications that may be linked to or from any communications or other interactions that we have with you. Please review the privacy policies on those websites and applications directly to understand their privacy practices.

Please note that we are providing this Policy to all employees, independent contractors, and job applicants. This Policy does not determine or demonstrate the employment status or classification of any particular person to whom it is provided.

Categories of Personal Information We Collect

“Personal information” means any information that identifies, relates to, describes, is reasonably capable of being associated with, or could reasonably be linked, directly or indirectly, with an individual. It does not include data that cannot be associated with you or for which identifying elements have been removed (“de-identified information”).

We collect the following categories of personal information from or about you and have collected each of the following categories in the past twelve months:

• Personal identifiers . This category may include: – Personal contact and job-related details, such as name, title, and contact information (i.e., phone numbers, email addresses, and current and former postal addresses).

– Financial information that you provide to us, such as your bank account details, information for payroll records, and tax status information. – Social Security number, marital status, and information about your dependents. – Date of birth, gender, driver’s license, number, nationality/visa status, and passport numbers.

. This category may include:



• Health and biometric information . This category may include: – Medical conditions and health and sickness records when you report this information to us, including details of any absences (other than holidays) from work, such as time on statutory parental leave and sick leave.

– Information related to biological screenings or testing for controlled substances. – Records related to administering and maintaining your healthcare and other benefits. – Information about a condition needed for pension and permanent health insurance purposes when you leave employment at Hachette and the reason for leaving is related to such condition.

. This category may include:

• Protected classifications. This category may include

– Date of birth, gender, marital status, and information about your dependents.

– Information about your racial and/or ethnic origin, gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, veteran status, and/or disability status, if you choose to provide such information to us

