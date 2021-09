6 of My Favorite Contemporary Novels of All Time

<p>When I was asked to talk about contemporary novels I love, my favorite of all time, I panicked. I know and respect so many authors. I love their work. But I suppose, if I had to choose, I’m going to think of those books I reach for when I’m craving “comfort food.” Books that aren’t necessarily current, but are set in our world. Words that are familiar, stories that make me smile because I remember how they make me feel, how those characters stick with me long after the cover is closed. Every single time.</p>