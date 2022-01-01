Discover an epic tale of magic, revenge, and an empire on the verge of ruin in the first ever novel set in the blockbuster universe of League of Legends. Camavor is a brutal land with a bloody legacy. Where the empire’s knights go, slaughter follows. Kalista seeks to change… Read More
From the multi-award-winning author Claire North comes a daring reimagining that breathes life into ancient myth and gives voice to the women who stand defiant in a world ruled by ruthless men. It’s time for the women of Ithaca to tell their tale . . . . Seventeen years ago,… Read More
WINNER OF THE LOCUS AWARD FOR BEST FANTASY NOVEL, 2022 "Lee's series will stand as a pillar of epic fantasy and family drama." —Library Journal (starred review)The Kaul siblings battle rival clans for honor and control over an East Asia-inspired fantasy metropolis in Jade Legacy, the page-turning conclusion to the… Read More
In a city filled with dangerous yet heavily regulated alchemical magic, a man from the slums discovers he may be its only hope to survive certain destruction in this wickedly entertaining fantasy. Welcome to Bezim, where sword-slinging bravi race through the night and rich and idle alchemists make magic out… Read More
Andrzej Sapkowski’s New York Times bestselling Witcher series has inspired the hit Netflix show and multiple blockbuster video games, and has transported millions of fans around the globe to an epic, unforgettable world of magic and adventure. Now, for the first time, enjoy the full series in stunning new hardcover… Read More
In hardcover for the first time comes the second novel in the Witcher saga by bestselling author Andrzej Sapkowski, in which Geralt of Rivia send his ward Ciri to train with the sorceress Yennefer, even as trouble stirs within the Wizard's Guild. Geralt is a Witcher: guardian of the innocent; protector… Read More
Andrzej Sapkowski created an international phenomenon with his New York Times bestselling epic fantasy series about Geralt of Rivia, which has gone on to inspire the hit Netflix show and the blockbuster video games. Now, for the first time in a single boxed set, and featuring stunning new cover designs, the five novels… Read More
For fans of Uprooted and For the Wolf comes a dark, lushly gothic fantasy about a maiden who must unleash the monster within to save her kingdom—but the monster in her head isn't the only threat lurking. Elspeth needs a monster. The monster might be her. Elspeth Spindle needs more… Read More
This deliciously dark retelling of Dracula is a sensual story of obsession, desire, and the lengths we will go to protect the ones we love.This is my last love letter to you, though some would call it a confession. . . Saved from the brink of death by a mysterious… Read More
From a new star in horror fiction comes a terrifying novel of obsession, greed, and the shocking actions we’ll take to protect those we love, all set in a small town filled with dark secrets. "Marino offers horrors both existential and visceral." —M. R. Carey, author of The Girl with All… Read More
A deadly coup within the Wizard's Guild leaves the Witcher, Geralt of Rivia, gravely injured, and his ward Ciri missing in the third novel of Andrzej Sapkowski's groundbreaking epic fantasy series that inspired the hit Netflix show and the blockbuster video games — in hardcover for the first time! The Wizards… Read More
The world is at war and the prophesied savior is nowhere to be found. The Witcher, Geralt of Rivia, races to find her in the fourth novel of Andrzej Sapkowski's groundbreaking epic fantasy series that inspired the hit Netflix show and the blockbuster video games — in hardcover for the… Read More
From the globally bestselling author of The Witcher comes the final book in the rich historical epic, the Hussite trilogy. Join Reynevan—scoundrel, magician, possibly a fool—as he embarks on a last great adventure across the war-riddled landscape of 15th century Bohemia.After his adventures in The Tower of Fools and Warriors… Read More
Four-time Hugo Award-winning and New York Times bestselling author N.K. Jemisin crafts "a glorious fantasy" (Neil Gaiman) -- a story of culture, identity, magic, and myths in contemporary New York City, in the final book of the Great Cities Duology. Every great city has a soul. A human avatar… Read More
The complete boxed set of Andrzej Sapkowski’s New York Times bestselling Witcher series! The Witcher has inspired the hit Netflix show and multiple blockbuster video games, and has transported millions of fans around the globe to an unforgettable world of magic and adventure. Now, for the first time, all eight… Read More
Set in the late 1700s, a tale of magic and fate, triumph and heartbreak, and the powerful bonds between mothers and daughters unfolds in this spellbinding novel from a master storyteller.Brittany, 1762 There hasn’t been a witch born in the Orchière clan for generations. According to the elders, that line… Read More
Magic, mystery, and revolution collide in this fantasy epic where an unlikely team of mages, scribes, and archivists must band together to unearth a conspiracy that might topple their empire. “The beginning of a truly epic tale. Deft worldbuilding and wonderful verbal fencing that is a delight to read. In… Read More
In this spectacular space opera inspired by the lives and loves of Cleopatra and Julius Caesar, a princess finds the potential for power—and romance—after meeting the most influential military man in the galaxy. Princess Altagracia has lost everything. After a bloody civil war, her twin sister has claimed not just… Read More
Trapped in a world ruled by the Elves, separated from Geralt and her destiny, Ciri will need all her training as a fighter and sorceress to survive in the fifth novel of the Witcher, Andrzej Sapkowski’s groundbreaking epic fantasy series that inspired the hit Netflix show and the blockbuster video… Read More
Before he was the guardian of Ciri, the child of destiny, Geralt of Rivia was a legendary swordsman. Join the Witcher as he undertakes a deadly mission in this stand-alone adventure set in the Andrzej Sapkowki’s groundbreaking epic fantasy world that inspired the hit Netflix show and the blockbuster video… Read More
The Arthur C. Clarke award-winning author of Children of Time brings us the second novel in an extraordinary space opera trilogy about humanity on the brink of extinction, and how one man's discovery will save or destroy us all. After eighty years of fragile peace, the Architects are back, wreaking… Read More
Two fierce armies collide in the finale of the Under the Northern Sky trilogy, a thrilling and savagely visceral epic fantasy from Leo Carew, an author who "will remind readers of George R. R. Martin, David Gemmell, or . . . Joe Abercrombie." (Booklist)Albion continues to be divided by revolt… Read More
The Ivory Tomb concludes the wildly original epic fantasy series bursting with intrigue and ambition, questioned loyalties, and broken magic that began with The Obsidian Tower.The Dark Days have returned. The Demon of Carnage mercilessly cuts through villagers and armies. The Demon of Corruption rots the land. The Serene Empire… Read More
A deal struck in a dark place set an outlaw mage on the path to revenge. And now that it’s led to places even darker, she and everyone she knows may pay the price for her bargain in the final novel of “an unforgettable epic fantasy” trilogy (Publisher’s Weekly). Sal the… Read More
Experience the world of the Witcher like never before with this stunning hardcover illustrated edition of Sword of Destiny, the second story collection in the bestselling series by Andrzej Sapkowski that inspired the hit Netflix show and blockbuster video games. Geralt is a Witcher, guardian of the innocent, protector of those… Read More