From the New York Times bestselling author of A Little Hatred comes a stunning fantasy novel that finds the world in an unstoppable revolution where heroes have nothing left to lose as darkness and destruction overtake everything.Chaos. Fury. Destruction.The Great Change is upon us . . .Some say that to… Read More
"I devoured it." —Jonathan Lethem“Completely weird and still completely real. Delightful—I couldn't put it down."–Shea Serrano In the future you can have any body you want—as long as you can afford it. But in a New York ravaged by climate change and repeat pandemics, Kobo is barely scraping by. He scouts the… Read More
A special edition hardcover that celebrates the 10th anniversary of James S. A. Corey’s modern masterwork of science fiction.This 10th anniversary edition hardcover includes: A striking new coverStained edges and illustrated endpapersA black and magenta foil caseA reversible cover that features the full, uncropped artwork of the original cover artA new introduction… Read More
Discover a brilliantly imagined epic fantasy of honor, glory, and warfare in this action-packed conclusion to the David Gemmell Award-nominated trilogy.Joron Twiner's dreams of freedom lay shattered. His Shipwife is gone and all he has left is revenge. Leading the black fleet from the deck of Tide Child, he takes… Read More
From an electrifying voice in horror comes the haunting tale of a woman whose life begins to unravel after a home invasion. “Marino offers horrors both existential and visceral. From a stunning opening, the sense of dread just builds and builds.” —M. R. Carey, author of The Girl with All the Gifts"Odd… Read More
In the late 1800s, three sisters use witchcraft to change the course of history in this powerful novel of magic, family, and the suffragette movement. In 1893, there's no such thing as witches. There used to be, in the wild, dark days before the burnings began, but now witching is nothing… Read More
“A beautiful reimagining of an old British folklore ballad, Sistersong weaves a captivating spell of myth and magic around the reader.” —Jennifer Saint, author of Ariadne My sister’s heart broke on the river – and the river took it and bore it away.In the ancient kingdom of Dumnonia, there is old… Read More
In the second book of Django Wexler's epic fantasy trilogy about two siblings divided by magic and revolution, Gyre must travel across the Splinter Kingdoms to rally the rebels to his side, while his sister Maya uncovers the secrets of a powerful artifact that could change everything.Gyre finally sees a way to… Read More
"A classic, breathtaking adventure brimful of dangerous magic and clever politics."―Tasha Suri, author of The Jasmine ThroneLoyalties are tested and nations clash in the second novel of a fresh epic fantasy series bursting with adventure, intrigue, ambition, and deadly magic.Ryxander, the Warden of Gloamingard, has failed. Unsealed by her blood,… Read More
A stellar new science fiction adventure from the author who redefined space opera, set in his bestselling Revelation Space universe.For thirty years a tiny band of humans has been sheltering in the caverns of an airless, crater-pocked world called Michaelmas. Beyond their solar system lie the ruins of human interstellar… Read More
From the New York Times bestselling author of The Witcher: Reynevan—scoundrel, magician, possibly a fool—travels into the depths of war as he attempts to navigate the religious fervors of the fifteenth century.When the Hussite leaders entrust Reynevan with a dangerous secret mission, he is forced to come out of hiding… Read More
ONE OF BARACK OBAMA’S FAVORITE BOOKS OF THE YEAR“The best science-fiction nonfiction novel I’ve ever read.” —Jonathan Lethem "If I could get policymakers, and citizens, everywhere to read just one book this year, it would be Kim Stanley Robinson’s The Ministry for the Future." —Ezra Klein (Vox)The Ministry for the Future… Read More
“Simultaneously brutally grounded and wildly imaginative.” —Adrian Tchaikovsky, Arthur C. Clarke Award winnerA tense and thrilling vision of humanity’s future in the chilling emptiness of space from rising giant in science fiction, Arthur C. Clarke Award winner Tade ThompsonThe colony ship Ragtime docks in the Lagos system, having traveled light-years… Read More
In this action-packed magical fantasy epic, a heroine at the head of a powerful empire confronts a raging battle as she’s forced to do whatever it takes to restore peace.The Emperor is Dead. Long live the Emperor. Lin Sukai finally sits on the throne she won at so much cost, but… Read More
The incredible final book in the phenomenon fantasy series described as “future classics" follows one man's dangerous journey through a labyrinthine world and the mysteries he uncovers along the way (Los Angeles Times).As Marat's siege engine bores through the Tower, erupting inside ringdoms and leaving chaos in its wake, Senlin can… Read More
Spanning Jazz Age Paris to modern-day American, The Ladies of the Secret Circus is a decadent and magical tale of family secrets and lost love set against the backdrop of an extraordinary circus from the author of A Witch in Time."[A] page-turning story of dark magic, star-crossed love, and familial sacrifice." —Publishers… Read More
The biggest science fiction series of the decade comes to an incredible conclusion in the ninth and final novel in James S.A. Corey’s Hugo-award winning space opera that inspired the Prime Original series. Hugo Award Winner for Best SeriesThe Laconian Empire has fallen, setting the thirteen hundred solar systems free from… Read More
The Kaul siblings battle rival clans for honor and control over an East Asia-inspired fantasy metropolis in Jade Legacy, the page-turning conclusion to the Green Bone Saga. Jade, the mysterious and magical substance once exclusive to the Green Bone warriors of Kekon, is now coveted throughout the world. Everyone wants… Read More
Experience the world of the Witcher like never before with this stunning deluxe hardcover edition of The Last Wish!Featuring seven gorgeous new illustrations from seven award-winning artists—one for each story in the collection of adventures—this special edition celebrates the first chapter of Andrzej Sapkowski's bestselling, groundbreaking series that inspired the… Read More
"Merbeth is a voice to watch in space opera!" —K. B. WagersThe Kaisers are on the run from the planetary leaders who seek to bury the knowledge of the alien artifacts that will save the star system or destroy it. Discordia is the explosive final book in the action-packed space… Read More
"Lush, engrossing, and full of mystery and dark magic....Jump in and get swept away." —BookPage on The Mask of MirrorsTrust is the thread that binds. And the rope that hangs. In Nadežra, peace is as tenuous as a single thread. The ruthless House Indestor has been destroyed, but darkness still weaves… Read More
In the last surviving human city, an ex-spy gets sucked into a dangerous quest that will take him beyond the city walls when a winged man turns up dead in his morgue in this innovative and original dystopian space adventure. Spearpoint, the last human city, is an enormous atmosphere-piercing spire. Clinging to… Read More