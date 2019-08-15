Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Saturday

by Oge Mora

 

In this warm and tender story by the Caldecott Honor-winning creator of Thank You, Omu!, join a mother and daughter on an up-and-down journey that reminds them of what's best about Saturdays: precious time together. 

 

Today would be special. Today would be splendid. It was Saturday! But sometimes, the best plans don't work out exactly the way you expect....

In this heartfelt and universal story, a mother and daughter look forward to their special Saturday routine together every single week. But this Saturday, one thing after another goes wrong--ruining storytime, salon time, picnic time, and the puppet show they'd been looking forward to going to all week. Mom is nearing a meltdown...until her loving daughter reminds her that being together is the most important thing of all.

Author-artist Oge Mora's highly anticipated follow up to Caldecott Honor Thank You, Omu! features the same magnificently radiant artwork and celebration of sharing so beloved in her debut picture book.

Encounter

by Brittany Luby

Illustrated by Michaela Goade

 

Two people with vast differences navigate their first encounter with curiosity and openness in this powerful stunningly illustrated picture by two Native creators.

 

Based on an actual journal entry by French explorer Jacques Cartier from his first expedition to North America in July 1534, this story imagines the first encounter between a European sailor and a Stadaconan fisher. As the two navigate their differences (language, dress, food) the wise animals around them note their similarities, illuminating common ground. The seagull observes their like shadows, the mosquito notes their equally appealing blood, the mouse enjoys the crumbs both people leave behind.

 

This story explores how encounters can create community and celebrates varying perspectives and the natural world. It is at once specific and universal. It's a story based on a primary document and historical research, but it is in equal measure beautifully imagined. It makes room for us to recognize our differences while celebrating our shared humanity.

 

This extraordinary imagining by Brittany Luby, Professor of Indigenous History, is paired with expressive art by Michaela Goade, winner of 2018 American Indian Youth Literature Best Picture Book Award. Encounter is a luminous telling from two Indigenous creators that invites readers to reckon with the past, and to welcome, together, a future that is yet unchartered. An author's note outlines the historical context as well as situates the story in the present day.

Who Wet My Pants?

by Bob Shea

Illustrated by Zachariah OHora

 

In this hilarious tale of blame, compassion, and forgiveness, a very embarrassed bear is reminded that accidents can happen–but with the support of good friends, life goes on.

 

Reuben the bear’s got donuts for everyone in his scout troop, but his friends are all staring at something else: there’s a wet spot on Reuben’s pants, and it’s in a specificarea. “WHO WET MY PANTS?” he shouts, and a blame game starts. His buddies try to reassure him there was no crime. Just an accident. It could happen to anyone! But as all the clues begin to point in Reuben’s own direction as the culprit, Reuben must come to terms with the truth.

Who Wet My Pants? isn’t a potty-training book. It’s a witty and wise story about embarrassment and anger, empathy and acceptance, and ultimately…forgiveness.

