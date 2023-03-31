About Hachette Book Group

Our Vision:

To be the #1 destination for authors, agents, customers, client publishers, and employees.

To be a respected publisher that values diversity, nurtures talent, rewards success, and honors its responsibilities.

To be market focused in all we do, and to lead change in popular culture.

To anticipate change, foster creativity, and encourage risk-taking and innovation.

Hachette Book Group (HBG) is a leading U.S. general-interest book publisher made up of dozens of esteemed imprints within the publishing groups Basic Books Group, Grand Central Publishing, Hachette Audio, Hachette Books, Hachette Nashville, Little, Brown and Company, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, Orbit, Running Press Group, and Workman Publishing. We also provide custom distribution, fulfillment, and sales services to other publishing companies. Our books and authors have received the Pulitzer Prize, National Book Award, Caldecott Medal, Newbery Medal, Booker Prize, Nobel Peace Prize and other major honors. We are committed to diversity in our company and our publishing programs, and to fostering a culture of inclusion for all our employees and authors. We are proud to be part of Hachette Livre, the world’s third-largest trade and educational publisher.

HBG is headquartered in New York City with offices in Boston, MA; Lebanon, IN; Nashville, TN; North Adams, MA; Boulder, CO; Philadelphia, PA; Berkeley, CA; Portland, OR; and Chapel Hill, NC. HBG also owns Hachette Book Group Canada, Inc., a marketing and publicity company based in Toronto.

Our commitment to diversity

As a leading book publisher, we believe that including and representing diverse voices in all aspects of our business is fundamental to what we do. Our staff and our publishing programs must reflect the broad range of backgrounds, experiences, and ideas that shape our society. We are committed to working together and with all our partners to foster diversity and a culture of inclusion, so that HBG can provide a truly welcoming and fulfilling environment for all employees and publish books that appeal to all readers.

In one year, HBG publishes approximately:

· 2,100+ adult books

· 500 books for young readers

· 750 audiobook titles

In 2022, the company had 200 books on the New York Times bestseller list, 28 of which reached #1.

Distribution Clients