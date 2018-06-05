Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
FOR THE DAD WHO LIKES SIPPING SPIRITS
Booze & Vinyl
The ultimate listening party guide, Booze and Vinyl shows you how to set the mood for 70 great records from the 1950s through the 2000s.From…
The Seven Moods of Craft Beer
350 international craft beers are divided into seven categories--or moods--for drinking, including social, adventurous, poetic, bucolic, imaginative, gastronomic, and contemplative-- ensuring the perfect beer for…
FOR THE DAD WHO LIKES TO GRILL
Secrets of the Butcher
This modern manual for the meat lover reveals the best-kept secrets of the world's best breeders and butchers along with the latest culinary and scientific…
ManBQue
ManBQue is the next griller's Bible for those in their 20s and 30s. Dedicated to meat, beer, and rock n' roll, it starts with the…
FOR THE GEEKY DAD
Batman: Metal Die-Cast Bat-Signal
Batman fans can call upon the world's greatest superhero with this high-quality die-cast metal Bat-Signal--projects up to 20 feet! Special features: 5-inch tall authentically detailed…
Mythology
This 75th anniversary edition of a classic bestseller is stunningly illustrated and designed to enchant fans of Greek, Roman, and Norse mythology at all ages.Since…
FOR THE DAD WHO LIKES TO ROAD TRIP
Van Life
With hundreds of funky vehicles, awe-inspiring landscapes, and cleverly designed interiors in tiny spaces, Van Life is perfect for anyone who dreams about living on…
Hamburger America
The classic guide to America's greatest hamburger eateries returns in a completely updated third edition--featuring 200 establishments where you can find the perfect regional burger…
FOR THE DIY DAD
Mead
With fantastical narratives, home-brewing instructions, and original craft cocktail recipes, Mead is the ultimate exploration of the resurgent alcoholic beverage that is nearly as old…
Woodworking Wisdom & Know-How
From the experts at Fine Woodworking of Taunton Press, this complete and easy-to-follow resource has everything you need to know about the art of woodworking.Woodworking…