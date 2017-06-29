Hachette Books was formed in the Spring of 2014, with the objective of publishing exciting books across a broad range of categories. We present the leading writers in narrative nonfiction, business, science, history, health and wellness, pop culture, sports, and humor. We also publish fresh voices in fiction including literary voices, thrillers, and stories of universal appeal.
The rich list of books previously published by Hyperion Books is also part of Hachette Books, so we have the honor of being home to such distinguished authors and titles as FISH!, THE FIVE PEOPLE YOU MEET IN HEAVEN, THE LAST LECTURE, SCAR TISSUE, DON'T SWEAT THE SMALL STUFF, BRAIN DROPPINGS, SHOP GIRL, THE TENDER BAR, and many other nonfiction and fiction classics.
Hachette Books is a commitment to readers and authors to provide them with the best publishing experience, to be a vital part of the national conversation, and to foster a community of editors, writers, and readers who discuss the ideas of the day.