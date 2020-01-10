HBG Big News This Week: January 6-10, 2020

Following is a recap of major news at Hachette Book Group for the week of January 6-10, 2020:

Bestsellers: HBG has 25 titles on the New York Times list this week – including Malcolm Gladwell’s Talking to Strangers (LB/Hachette Audio) at #1 on the Audio bestseller list. Our distribution clients have four books on the list.

Industry news: turmoil in the Romance Writers of America organization was the big industry news this week (read about it in this New York Times story and this announcement from the RWA Board). The RWA has cancelled their RITA awards for the year but will hold their annual RWA conference, despite many publishers opting not to attend. Read Forever’s statement here on Twitter.

In the news: Ronan Farrow talked to ABC’s Good Morning America and Comedy Central’s The Daily Show this week about his book Catch and Kill (LB) and the trial of Harvey Weinstein. Rolling Stone and the Daily Beast covered Farrow’s appearance on The Daily Show.

Indie Next picks: the ABA Indie Next list for February includes Emma Copley Eisenberg’s The Third Rainbow Girl (Hachette Books) and Kiran Millwood Hargrave’s The Mercies (LB).