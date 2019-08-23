HBG Big News This Week: August 19-23, 2019

Following is a recap of major news at Hachette Book Group for the week of August 19-23, 2019:

Bestseller news: New to the bestseller list this week is The Warning by James Patterson and Robinson Wells (LB), which debuted at #11 on the New York Times Paperback Fiction List and #13 on the Combined Print & Ebook Fiction List. HBG has 15 titles on the New York Times list this week, and our distribution clients have eight books on the list.

Kendi for Kids: Celebrated YA author Jason Reynolds is partnering with author Ibram X. Kendi to reimagine Kendi’s National Book Award-winning Stamped from the Beginning for young adults. The new book will explore the roots of racist and anti-black ideas and seek to make them accessible to a younger audience. The new book was announced in Time Magazine.

Digital Book Award nomination: Hachette Books executive editor Krishan Trotman has been named a finalist for the 2019 Digital Book Award for Publishing Executive of the Year. The Digital Book World Awards honor the best of the best from across the world of publishing – finalists for all awards are listed on the Digital Book World website. Winners will be announced in September at Digital Book World 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Another Hugo for Orbit: Last weekend in Dublin, Alix E. Harrow, author of the forthcoming The Ten Thousand Doors of January (Redhook, September), won a Hugo Award for Best Short Story for “A Witch’s Guide to Escape: A Practical Compendium of Portal Fantasies” (Apex Magazine). With the win, Harrow becomes the youngest woman ever to win a Hugo Award in a fiction category. The Hugo Awards are the most prestigious awards in science fiction, and are presented annually at the World Science Fiction Convention (Worldcon).

Major release: Judge Jeanine Pirro’s Radicals, Resistance, and Revenge (Center Street) goes on sale next Tuesday, August 27, with a major media campaign that includes national TV appearances on FOX & Friends, Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Ingraham Angle, The Story with Martha MacCallum, and Lou Dobbs Tonight, print coverage in the New York Post, the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Washington Examiner, and online coverage in Mail Online, Daily Caller, The Hill, PJ Media, Townhall, Lifezette, and American Thinker.