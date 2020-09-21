Forever Announces Open Submissions for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) Authors

New York, NY – September 21, 2020

Forever, an imprint of Grand Central Publishing (GCP), believes that everyone deserves a happily-ever-after. To help give voice to typically underrepresented stories in the romance and women’s fiction genres, Forever is announcing an open submissions policy for BIPOC authors. This new policy is effective immediately.

“The ongoing conversations about diversity and inclusion within publishing has brought more awareness to our need for better representation on our lists,” said Beth de Guzman, VP Digital and Paperback Publisher at Grand Central and Forever. “We’re looking forward to hearing from new voices, reading their work, and helping to share it.”

Forever’s editorial focus is on books that center women’s journeys and life experiences —stories of friendships, family, romance, and relationships. We are currently looking for full-length romance novels and commercial women’s fiction with either a contemporary or historical setting. This includes fiction by BIPOC writers about people of underrepresented genders: trans people, non-binary people, and those who are otherwise marginalized.

“Since its start, Forever has published stories about love and relationships that are filled with humor, heart, and hope for a happy-ever-after,” said Amy Pierpont, Editor-in-Chief of Forever. “We’re committed to publishing all voices, and opening up our submissions to unsolicited BIPOC writers is just one of the many steps forward in our continuing efforts to publish novels that reflect the diversity of our readers.”

Please visit our website at read-forever.com/opensubmissions for more information on the program and submitting a manuscript.

About Forever

Forever, the romance imprint of Grand Central Publishing, publishes a wide array of romance and commercial women’s fiction with romantic elements. We’re looking for stories that focus on women’s lives and relationships: stories about falling in love, about sisters and friends, mothers and daughters, all with an emphasis on the woman’s journey and the fulfillment she finds throughout the course of the novel. Our mass market list focuses on the bestselling genres such as small town contemporary, western romance, Amish romance, and the perennially bestselling historical romance. We’re committed to publishing inclusive and diverse novels that reflect authentic experiences. Forever authors include New York Times and USA Today bestsellers such as Kristen Ashley, Carolyn Brown, Grace Burrowes, Helena Hunting, Elizabeth Hoyt, Abby Jimenez, Natasha Lester, Jodi Ellen Malpas, and Debbie Mason as well as rising stars Christina Britton, Alexis J. Hall, Farah Heron, Sajni Patel, Farrah Rochon, and Reese Ryan. For more information about Forever, visit read-forever.com.

About Grand Central Publishing

Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group, reaches a diverse audience through hardcover, trade paperback, mass market books, and ebooks that cater to every kind of reader. Our imprints are Twelve, Forever, Forever Yours, and Vision. For more information, visit grandcentralpublishing.com.