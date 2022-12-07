BREAKING TWITTER by Ben Mezrich to Be Published by Grand Central Publishing in Fall 2023

New York, December 7, 2022

Ben Sevier, SVP and Publisher of Grand Central Publishing (GCP) announced today the publication of Breaking Twitter by Ben Mezrich, New York Times-bestselling author of Bringing Down the House, The Accidental Billionaires, and The Antisocial Network. The book is part of a previously announced multi-book North American deal with GCP and Mezrich, brokered by Eric Simonoff at WME. Breaking Twitter will be edited by GCP Executive Editor Karyn Marcus and will be published in hardcover, e-book and an audio edition by Hachette Audio in the Fall of 2023.

A rollicking, character-driven narrative, Breaking Twitter will capture the incredibly public and darkly comic battle between one of the most intriguing, polarizing, and influential men of our time—Elon Musk—and the company that represents our culture’s dearest hope for a shared global conversation. From insider accounts within Twitter headquarters to the mission-driven team Musk surrounded himself with, this is the full story from all sides. Can Musk miraculously make this work or will he spectacularly fail? What will that mean to the global town hall that is Twitter? What is Elon’s end goal? The whole world is watching. Breaking Twitter will provide ringside seats.

Film news will be announced soon. Ben Mezrich’s bestselling books have been adapted into the #1 box office movies The Social Network and 21 as well as the forthcoming Dumb Money.

Ben Mezrich is the New York Times bestselling author of The Accidental Billionaires (adapted by Aaron Sorkin into the David Fincher film The Social Network), Bringing Down the House (adapted into the #1 box office hit film 21), and The Antisocial Network (adapted into the forthcoming Dumb Money) as well as many other bestselling books. His next novel following The Midnight Ride, The Mistress and the Key, will be published by GCP in early 2024. His books have sold over six million copies worldwide.

