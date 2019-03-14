Your upcoming visit to Angel Falls

What you need to know before your trip

Population: 4,000

Where did you get your inspiration Angel Falls: Angel Falls is loosely based on Chagrin Falls, Ohio, a bedroom community of Cleveland, which has a quaint Main Street, a bridge over lovely waterfalls, lots of historic homes, and a thriving arts community. It’s absolutely charming!

Is there a backstory? Legend has it that if you kiss someone on the bridge in front of the angel statue, toss a coin into the falls, and get your pic taken, you’ll love that person forever.

What is your hero and heroine’s connection to the town? They are both from Angel Falls. Gabby, the heroine, works in a law office downtown. Cade, the hero, left to become a New York Times bestselling author, but is divorced and his literary reputation is in shambles. He’s back home to teach at the local college and give his almost four-year-old daughter a stable life.

The place to hang out from The Way You Love Me: The Bean is the coffee shop owned by the heroine’s good friend. It’s where everyone hangs out.

What’s one thing that might surprise people about this small town? There’s a Target close by! The hero and heroine actually go there for a sort-of “date.”

Is there anything else we should know about Angel Falls? This town is full of hunky first responders–the police chief and a firefighter are among my heroes. Come to think of it, the author/college professor who teaches at the local college is pretty adorable too!