Forever Authors Recommend Summer Reads

Who's your ideal Forever book boyfriend?From cowboys to celebrities, restauranteurs to doctors, the dreamy book boyfriends at Forever are sure to heat up and sweeten your reading life. Whether you're looking to Netflix and Chill or find the guy who won't bat an eyelash when purchasing tampons, we've got you covered.Josh (The Friend Zone), Dax (Meet Cute), Nate (Down too Deep), Case (Justified), and Tucker (Springtime at Hope Cottage) captivated our hearts from page 1.Are you ready to find out which of the 5 is your perfect match? The answer and your literary happily-ever-after awaits...Your perfect match is... Joshua Copeland from The Friend Zone.Meet Josh! He's sexy, funny and adventurous, but what makes him one of our favorites is that he's loyal to the very end. This firefighter is ready to stand by you and his friends. And the best part? He's ready to fight off your hangry streaks with tacos, pizza, and all your favorite foods. (Plus he always has a book on his nightstand and wears glasses.)Your perfect match is... Daxton Hughes from Meet Cute.Meet Dax! He's smart, handsome, and extremely hard-working. (It doesn't hurt that he is a former actor either.) Dax may be busy with work and raising his younger sister, but he always finds the time to snuggle on the couch with takeout and the latest movie. Netflix and Chill with this stud? Count us in!Your perfect match is... Nathan Bell from Down Too Deep.Meet Nate! He's stunning and a business owner, and if you're dreaming of a family man, this is the guy for you. We :heart: his patience and how he is always learning. Get ready to spend your days at the beach, playing Monopoly, and checking out the the local ice cream parlor. Oh, did we mention his daughter Marley is super adorable?Your perfect match is... Case Lawton from Justified.Meet Case! A sheriff in Loveless, Texas, Case spends his days keeping the people around him safe. He's known to be grumpy, but it's worth the effort to find his softer side. This cowboy may have his plate full, but he's one of the bravest and sexiest guys we know. Think you can keep up?Your perfect match is... Tucker Locklear from Springtime at Hope Cottage.Meet Tucker! A physical therapist in Sweetwater Springs, Tucker is smart, sweet, and the hunk of this small town. It's true that he has his guard up, but there's no doubt he's a catch and will show the partner of his dreams how to disconnect and enjoy the nature all around them. If you are looking to embrace all the joys of life with a calming partner, Tucker is the guy for you.What quality is most important to you in a partner?What quality best describes you?What's your idea of a good time?What's your ideal date?You've had a terrible day; how do you want your partner to react?

Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle