Six picks for hockey #romancegoals

by Team Forever

Whether you are the hockey mega-fan or keeping another mega-fan company while they tune into the game, there’s a hockey romance for every reader. Wondering where to start? Hot romance, the team that feels like family, those ab-tastic covers…. here’s a little assist with a list of some of our favs.

 

Happy reading!