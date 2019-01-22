Six picks for hockey #romancegoals
Whether you are the hockey mega-fan or keeping another mega-fan company while they tune into the game, there’s a hockey romance for every reader. Wondering where to start? Hot romance, the team that feels like family, those ab-tastic covers…. here’s a little assist with a list of some of our favs.
Happy reading!
Ben Westmore is used to getting exactly everything he wants, and this year he's determined to win the Stanley Cup. But after a drunken mistake leaves him in the middle of a divorce from a woman he married on impulse in Las Vegas, his focus is more than a little compromised. He just wants to put the whole episode behind him and move on, but his new 'wife' has other ideas, and she hires one of the best divorce attorneys in the country: Olivia Davis. Olivia Davis has made a career out of representing women in high-profile divorce cases. But the more time she spends with Ben Westmore, the more she realizes she might be representing the wrong party. He isn't the bad guy she thought he was. What really worries Olivia, though, are the major sparks between her and Ben whenever they're together. It's a complication Olivia doesn't want in her life. But Ben's determined to convince her he's exactly what she needs.
As her thirtieth birthday approaches, deputy Jill Flaherty decides it's time to live a little. When she walks into Sawyer Anderson's bar in her sexiest dress, she's not thinking that he's her brother's best friend or about the many women he dated during his years as a pro hockey player. All she's thinking is that it's finally time to confess to her longtime crush how she truly feels. Sawyer is done being a player on and off the ice. Yet no one in the small town of Christmas seems to believe he's ready to settle down, not Jill, and certainly not Jack, who is determined to keep Sawyer from breaking his little sister's heart. But as Sawyer and Jill's relationship heats up, can he prove that he's her happy ever after?
Professional hockey player Luc Simard always planned to come back home. But after his wife's death and a shocking career-ending injury forces him into retirement, Firefly Lake is exactly the refuge he needs. As the local kids' hockey coach, Luc's days are spent with his students and his nights building his new house and battling his own grief...until beautiful Cat McGuire moves to town. Firefly Lake is just a pit stop for single mom Cat McGuire and her hockey-obsessed daughter, Amy. And the last thing she wants is a man complicating things. Amy is her life and there isn't room for anyone else. But even Cat can't deny that she's drawn to strong, sexy Luc. As sparks fly between them, Luc is ready to let go of the past and build something real with Cat and her daughter. But how can he convince Cat to stay?