Meet Mateo Torres from True-Blue Cowboy



Name: Mateo Torres

Profession: Professional Bronc Rider

Location: Topaz Falls, Colorado

Height: 5’ 10”

If your best friends had to pick four words to describe you, what would they pick?

It depends on the friend. Ty Forrester would call me relentless. Charity Stone would say I’m hardheaded. Levi Cortez always tells me I’m the most reliable one of the bunch. And my best friend—Everly Brooks—well…she’d call me sexy. Just kidding. I think she’d say I’m loyal.

What are you passionate about?

The people I love. I live for them. After that my greatest passion is competing on the back of a bronc.

Describe a typical Friday night.

When I’m not out on the circuit, my Friday nights belong to Everly. I take her out to dinner or cook for her because she’s always cooking for everyone else (and because I’m a true romantic). When we’re done with dinner, we do whatever we feel like doing. Sometimes we meet up with friends at the Tumble Inn and other times we go sit on the porch under the stars. After that we go to bed. But we never get to sleep early.

What are three things you enjoy doing in your free time?

I love helping out around the farm Everly started and will do anything she asks except for deal wih Walter the Duck. That’s all her. Riding isn’t just my job, it’s something that keeps me sane. In my free time I’ll take one of the horses out on a long ride up the mountain. And, as you’ll discover when you read my story, I love to dance.

What’s the last song you listened to?

Last night Everly and I danced to the song Meant to Be by Bebe Rexha (featuring Florida Georgia Line) on the front porch. It’s her favorite.

Favorite book?

I recently read the novel Señales que precederán al fin del mundo (Signs Preceding the End of the World) by Yuri Herrera. It’s a powerful, mythical story about a young girl crossing the border from Mexico into the United States. It blew me away.

If you could go back in time and change one thing in your life, what would it be?

I would’ve gone looking for my brother sooner so we could’ve had the chance to make amends before it was too late.

What are you looking for in an ideal mate?

There’s nothing like a woman with an adventurous spirit, a huge heart, and a genuine confidence. My soulmate also happens to see the best in people and in the world, but she’s wise, too. And confident enough to let other people be who they are. Her long golden-brown hair and captivating smile could stop traffic, but she doesn’t pay any attention to how stunning she is. She’s real and genuine, not afraid to get her hands dirty but she likes to dress up sometimes too. She’s as multifaceted as a rare diamond and I’ll spend the rest of my life discovering every delicate angle.

An excerpt from True-Blue Cowboy…

Before taking Everly into his arms, Mateo hadn’t known there was a difference between carrying someone and holding them. But as he stepped through Everly’s front door, he felt it. His arms kept a firm grip on her yet they softened around her, too, nestling her closer into his chest, trying to soothe away the trembling in her shoulders.

He couldn’t help himself. When he’d come around the corner and seen her frozen in fear—and then that lion stalking her like prey—instinct had taken over. Maybe it would’ve been smarter to go after the rifle, but if that cat had attacked her while he’d been in the house, Mateo never would’ve forgiven himself. She might’ve been tough and determined, but the cat would’ve easily overpowered her.

Relief washed over him as he carried her across the living room. She was shaken, but whole. And beautiful. So fucking beautiful and perfect in his arms. He gently lowered Everly to the couch, not letting go until he’d positioned her back against the soft cushion. A blank look had emptied her eyes of emotion as though she were replaying the scene over in her mind, as if she were wondering if it had really happened. He’d worn that same look before. The wondering look of someone who’d seen death coming at them, but had somehow walked away from it.

The ghosts he’d been seeing all afternoon crowded in again, haunting him with yet another memory. The memories of his brother were so much closer now. Somehow, learning about his brother’s death had unlocked the vault.

He lowered to his knees in front of the couch. “Hey.” He touched her am. “You’re safe.”

Her head cranked slowly, turning to Mateo’s face. “I thought…it would’ve attacked me. If you hadn’t come—”

“But I did come,” he interrupted. He couldn’t stand to hear her say what might’ve happened. He’d only come back to the house to get the rest of his things. Instead, he was kneeling in front of Everly, feeling every damn emotion he’d ever suppressed. The second he’d seen her standing there vulnerable, those feelings had broken through to the surface—helplessness and fear and a devastating need to be close to her. “Everything’s fine now,” he said, almost afraid to touch her again. He wouldn’t want to stop. Not until she understood what he felt for her.

