Five Book Recommendations from J. Daniels

Beach, pool, or lake, wherever I end up on vacation, I always have my eReader loaded up with goodies. I love discovering new authors, but I’ll also reread a few favorites over the summer as well. Here are my current summer reads:

The Hating Game by Sally Thorne – This one has been sitting on my Kindle waiting for me. I typically stay in the rom-com category over the summer, and I’ve heard amazing things about this book.

Getting Schooled by Emma Chase – I love Emma’s writing and have been a huge fan of hers for years. I can’t wait to dive into her latest release.

The Fragile Ordinary by Samantha Young – I’ll always throw a YA into the mix every now and then, and I’ll admit- I totally one-clicked this book for the cover alone. Samantha Young also happens to be one of my favorites. I’ll read anything she writes.

The Infernal Devices series by Cassandra Clare – If you aren’t going to re-read your favorite series over the summer, are you even vacationing right? I can’t say enough about these books. Even though I typically steer toward rom-coms over the summer, I’ll throw some fantasy into the mix, and these are my go-to.

The Good Luck Charm by Helena Hunting – I adore Helena, and her books always hit the spot with me. I can’t wait for this one.

About J. Daniels: J. Daniels is the New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of the Sweet Addiction series, the Alabama Summer series, and the Dirty Deeds series. She loves curling up with a good book, drinking a ridiculous amount of coffee, and writing stories her children will never be allowed to read. Daniels grew up in Baltimore and resides in Maryland with her family. For more on J. and her books, please visit AuthorJDaniels.com.

