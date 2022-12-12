William Witt

Will Witt is a media personality, national speaker, short film director, cultural commentator, and host of the show Will Witt Live on PragerU. A college dropout, Will Witt moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in media and politics. In the span of a year and a half, Will Witt has amassed over five hundred million views of his online videos and is one of the most viewed conservative media personalities in America. Will Witt’s first mini documentary, Fleeing California, has been viewed over seven million times. He has made frequent appearances on Fox News, The Daily Wire, and Blaze Media. He was featured on the cover of the New York Times, which discussed the massive impact he and PragerU have had on America. He lives in Florida.

