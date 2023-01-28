Free shipping on orders $35+
William Kornblum
William Kornblum is a professor of sociology at the City University of New York. He is a graduate of Cornell University and the University of Chicago and was among the nation’s first Peace Corps volunteers. He is the author of numerous scholarly books and articles on the people of New York. A native New Yorker, he’s been sailing around the city his whole life.
By the Author
At Sea in the City
New York is a city of few boundaries, a city of well-known streets and blocks that ramble on and on, into our literature, dreams, and…