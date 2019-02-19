Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Wally Armstrong
Wally Armstrong, competed in over 300 PGA Tour events, including the British Open, the US Open, and the Masters, and was awarded a lifetime membership in the Tour. He is author of seven books, including the bestselling In His Grip (with Jim Sheard and Billy Graham) and The Mulligan
(with Ken Blanchard).
