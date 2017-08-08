Timothy Greenfield-Sanders

Timothy Greenfield-Sanders has achieved critical acclaim photographing world leaders and major cultural figures, including presidents, writers, artists, actors, and musicians. He is a contributing photographer at GQ, Index, and Vanity Fair, and his photographs appear regularly in publications worldwide.



Gore Vidal is the author of innumerable novels, plays, screenplays, and a memoir. Two of his novels were the subject of cover stories in Time and Newsweek, and a collection of his criticism won the National Book Award in 1993.

