Timothy Greenfield-Sanders
Timothy Greenfield-Sanders has achieved critical acclaim photographing world leaders and major cultural figures, including presidents, writers, artists, actors, and musicians. He is a contributing photographer at GQ, Index, and Vanity Fair, and his photographs appear regularly in publications worldwide.Read More
Gore Vidal is the author of innumerable novels, plays, screenplays, and a memoir. Two of his novels were the subject of cover stories in Time and Newsweek, and a collection of his criticism won the National Book Award in 1993.
Gore Vidal is the author of innumerable novels, plays, screenplays, and a memoir. Two of his novels were the subject of cover stories in Time and Newsweek, and a collection of his criticism won the National Book Award in 1993.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use