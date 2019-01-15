Thursday Martin

Wednesday Martin, PhD, has worked as writer and cultural critic in New York City for more than two decades. The author of Stepmonster and #1 New York Times bestseller Primates of Park Avenue, she has written for the New York Times, The Atlantic, The Daily Beast, The Hollywood Reporter, Harper’s Bazaar, The Times (London) and the Daily Telegraph. She has appeared on Good Morning America, Today, CNN, NPR, NBC News, and the BBC Newshour. Martin received her PhD from Yale University and lives in New York City with her husband and their two sons.