The Editors of boink magazine

Alecia Oleyourryk, Christopher Anderson. and Vanessa M. White are not your typical sex magazine founders. Alecia grew up on a farm in upstate New York with traditional Catholic parents. She met Christopher during her sophomore year at Boston University when she agreed to pose nude for his Fine Art Portfolio class at the New England School of Photography.



Christopher’s eclectic background included work in government, at an investment bank, and then in the software industry. The two became close friends and together they conceived and launched Boink during Alecia’s senior year at BU. Vanessa joined the team several months later, after approaching them about modeling for the magazine. It quickly became apparent that her talents were manifold and she began to contribute as a writer and editor for the publication, as well as choreographing its “burlesque events”.



Together this unlikely trio is unique in the magazine industry. Alecia is the first college undergrad in the country to publish an unapologetically explicit magazine targeted at her fellow college students. Christopher might be called the first adult publisher who is also a member of Mensa. And Vanessa is, by all accounts, the first sex magazine creator to graduate from Phillips Andover, the oldest private prep school in the country and the alma mater of Presidents Bush 41 and 43.