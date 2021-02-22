Th Associated Press

The Associated Press (www.ap.org) is a not-for profit news cooperative that delivers fast, unbiased news from every corner of the world. Founded in 1846, AP today is the largest and most trusted source of independent news and information. Distributed by satellite and the Internet to more than 120 nations, AP services daily reach more than one billion people. With headquarters in New York City, the AP has over 3,700 employees in more than 300 locations worldwide.