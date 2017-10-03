Tao Porchon-Lynch

Tao Porchon-Lynch discovered yoga when she was eight years old in India and studied with spiritual giants such as Sri Aurobindo, B.K.S. Iyengar, K. Pattabhi Jois, Swami Prabhavananda, Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, and Dr. Roman Ostoja. In 2012, she was named Oldest Yoga Teacher by Guinness World Records. From wowing judges on Season 10 of America’s Got Talent as she danced with her 26-year-old partner to sharing the stage with His Holiness the Dalai Lama at the Newark Peace Education Summit, she exemplifies her mantra “There is nothing you cannot do.” At 98, she still teaches six to eight classes a week in Westchester, New York, and leads programs across the globe.

