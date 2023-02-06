Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Steve Gatena
Steve Gatena is the Founder of Pray.com, an advisor to the President of the United States, and a former NCAA Champion. Pray.com is the world’s #1 app for daily prayer and faith-based audio content. After the tragic passing of his mentor and business partner, Gatena started Pray.com as the digital destination for faith. Pray.com’s website and mobile app was designed to be the easiest way to incorporate prayer into your daily life. Steve lead the company towards a quick success, becoming the No. 1 app for daily prayer & faith-based audio content just two years after launch. Steve has been named as an Entrepreneur of the Year at the United Nations, built one America’s Fastest Growing Companies, and his company has been listed as one of America’s Best Workplaces by Inc Magazine.Read More
Max Bard is the Director of Pray Studios and former President of VideoFort, Hollywood’s largest supplier of aerial and nature stock footage. Max produced and directed the National Day of Prayer, America’s largest live streamed religious program, featuring the President of the United States, Vice President of the United States and Grammy Award winning musicians. Max has produced over 5,000 audio stories and ebooks for Pray.com, in English, Spanish, and Portuguese including daily devotionals, meditative prayers, and autobiographical testimonies from the world’s most inspirational faith leaders.
By the Author
On Holy Ground
Make prayer a priority with the practical guidance and inspiration in this 365-day devotional. Created by the founder of Pray.com, On Holy Ground offers short devotional readings,…