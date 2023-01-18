Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Stacey Platt
Professional organizer Stacey Platt runs DwellWell, a New York-based organizing and coaching firm with a clientele that includes movie stars, chefs, teachers, doctors, lawyers, and investment bankers. Touted by the Web site Daily Candy as being “well-versed in aiding the most cluttered, confused, and disorganized,” she is a member of the National Association of Professional Organizers and has an M.B.A. from New York University’s Stern School of Business.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
What's a Disorganized Person to Do?
An easy-to-read, idea-packed guide for anyone who wants to be more organized—and who doesn't? Everyone has overflowing closets and desk drawers, countertops loaded with kitchen…