Professional organizer Stacey Platt runs DwellWell, a New York-based organizing and coaching firm with a clientele that includes movie stars, chefs, teachers, doctors, lawyers, and investment bankers. Touted by the Web site Daily Candy as being “well-versed in aiding the most cluttered, confused, and disorganized,” she is a member of the National Association of Professional Organizers and has an M.B.A. from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

