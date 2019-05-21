Sophie Hinchliffe (Mrs. Hinch) is 28 years old and — in her own words — loves to clean AKA “hinch.”





She coined the term “hinching” for cleaning, and shares her hinching adventures on her hugely popular Instagram account @mrshinchhome. Sophie is a big believer in the idea that a happy home can help create a happy mind, and decided to write a book packed with tips to help shine your sink and soothe your soul.





Mrs. Hinch is married to Mr. Hinch and they live in Essex with their dog Henry Hinch.