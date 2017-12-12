Silvia Bianco
SILVIA BIANCO is the chef-owner of Biscotti, a popular Italian restaurant opened in 1993 in Fairfield County’s Ridgefield, Connecticut, where she lives. Bianco also teaches cooking classes at hear restaurant, runs a catering business, and sells a popular line of frozen meals. She writes a regular food column in Jill magazine and appears often giving cooking demonstrations on News 12 Connecticut’s The Exchange.
