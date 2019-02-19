Scottie Nell Hughes, a conservative journalist, appears on Fox News and other national media weekly. A magna cum laude graduate of the University of Tennessee at Martin, she is also the news director, spokeswoman, and chief contributor for the Tea Party News Network and was among the first group of radio talk show hosts sent by the Department of Defense to travel to the frontlines of Operation Enduring Freedom in Iraq and Kuwait as well as the detention facilities at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. She lives in Hendersonville, TN.

