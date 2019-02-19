Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Scottie Nell Hughes
Scottie Nell Hughes, a conservative journalist, appears on Fox News and other national media weekly. A magna cum laude graduate of the University of Tennessee at Martin, she is also the news director, spokeswoman, and chief contributor for the Tea Party News Network and was among the first group of radio talk show hosts sent by the Department of Defense to travel to the frontlines of Operation Enduring Freedom in Iraq and Kuwait as well as the detention facilities at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. She lives in Hendersonville, TN.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Roar
Popular political news commentator Scottie Nell Hughes tackles the myth of the weak and meek conservative American woman with a fighting spirit that refuses to…