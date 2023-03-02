Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Scott Sky Keoni Shigeoka
Scott Shigeoka is an internationally recognized curiosity expert and speaker. He is known for translating research into strategies that promote positive well-being and connected relationships around the globe, including at the UC Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center and through his popular courses at the University of Texas at Austin. Scott implements his curiosity practices within Washington D.C., Fortune 500 companies, Hollywood, media organizations, education, and small businesses. Originally from Hawai'i, Scott now lives in California.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Seek
Open your mind, heal your relationships, and connect across divides with this "energizing, creative, and exciting" (Gretchen Rubin) approach to deep curiosity from an internationally-recognized curiosity…