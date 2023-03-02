Scott Sky Keoni Shigeoka

Scott Shigeoka is an internationally recognized curiosity expert and speaker. He is known for translating research into strategies that promote positive well-being and connected relationships around the globe, including at the UC Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center and through his popular courses at the University of Texas at Austin. Scott implements his curiosity practices within Washington D.C., Fortune 500 companies, Hollywood, media organizations, education, and small businesses. Originally from Hawai'i, Scott now lives in California.