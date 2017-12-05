Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Ben Droz
Samantha Sault
Samantha Sault has covered the intersection of politics and culture for more than a decade. She began her career on the low rungs of the mastheads of policy journals, including The Weekly Standard, where she wrote about national politics as well as fashion and pop culture. For nearly three years, she wrote a weekly column for The Washington Times with her arts, culture, and nightlife picks for locals. She has covered international fashion weeks in New York, London, and Hong Kong and has also managed communications for the organization that lobbies on behalf of American fashion brands and retailers.Read More
After growing up in the metropolitan DC area, Samantha has a deep understanding of both how Washington works and has evolved, and a genuine love for the swamp. She learned how to use the Metro from a young age, first to visit Smithsonian museums as a child, and later to attend concerts and break curfew as a teenager. After graduating from the University of Maryland, College Park, with a BA in government and politics, she moved to Dupont Circle, where she has lived for more than 10 years.
In addition to The Weekly Standard and The Washington Times, Samantha’s writing has appeared in Washington Life magazine and Independent Journal Review. Her work can also be found at http://www.samanthasault.com.
After growing up in the metropolitan DC area, Samantha has a deep understanding of both how Washington works and has evolved, and a genuine love for the swamp. She learned how to use the Metro from a young age, first to visit Smithsonian museums as a child, and later to attend concerts and break curfew as a teenager. After graduating from the University of Maryland, College Park, with a BA in government and politics, she moved to Dupont Circle, where she has lived for more than 10 years.
In addition to The Weekly Standard and The Washington Times, Samantha’s writing has appeared in Washington Life magazine and Independent Journal Review. Her work can also be found at http://www.samanthasault.com.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Moon Washington DC
From strolling the National Mall to hobnobbing at happy hour, get to know the capital with Moon Washington DC.Navigate the Neighborhoods: Follow one of our…
Moon Washington DC
History, politics, and the world's best free museums: DC is a bustling powerhouse of a city. From strolling the National Mall to hobnobbing at happy…