Samantha Sault

has covered the intersection of politics and culture for more than a decade. She began her career on the low rungs of the mastheads of policy journals, including, where she wrote about national politics as well as fashion and pop culture. For nearly three years, she wrote a weekly column forwith her arts, culture, and nightlife picks for locals. She has covered international fashion weeks in New York, London, and Hong Kong and has also managed communications for the organization that lobbies on behalf of American fashion brands and retailers.After growing up in the metropolitan DC area, Samantha has a deep understanding of both how Washington works and has evolved, and a genuine love for the swamp. She learned how to use the Metro from a young age, first to visit Smithsonian museums as a child, and later to attend concerts and break curfew as a teenager. After graduating from the University of Maryland, College Park, with a BA in government and politics, she moved to Dupont Circle, where she has lived for more than 10 years.In addition toand, Samantha’s writing has appeared inmagazine and. Her work can also be found at http://www.samanthasault.com