Salvatore V. Didato
Salvatore V. Didato is a psychologist and media commentator. He is the author of Psychotechniques and The Big Book of Personality Tests and has been published in Parade, Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, and the New York Times. He lives in Stamford, Connecticut.Read More
Thomas J. Craughwell is the author of several nonfiction books including Fandex Family Field Guides: 50 States, Saints for Every Occasion, Thomas Jefferson’s Creme BrÃ»/i>, and Stealing Lincoln’s Body, which was adapted into a documentary by the History Channel. He lives in Bethel, Connecticut.
