RUSS KLETTKE has no formal culinary training but has managed to feed himself well without recipes for more than 20 years. He has done public relations work for many major food companies, including McDonald’s, NutraSweet, and the National Restaurant Association. Klettke lives in Chicago. DEANNA CONTE, R. D., is a registered dietician for the Boston branch of Sports Club LA. She provides healthy eating advice to clients on a daily basis.