Roger E. Flax
Dr. Roger Flax founded in 1970 one of America’s most successful leadership development consulting firms which has since conducted thousands of programs for over 400 major international companies. As an executive coach, speaker and corporate consultant, he’s impacted millions. Flax has appeared on CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox TV, and in USA Today, NY Times, Wall Street Journal, Fortune Magazine, Business Week, Barron’s, and many other publications. Flax spends much of his free time pursuing his other passions, tennis, song-writing and filmmaking. He lives in Summit, NJ with his wife Dr. Judy Flax, with whom he has 3 sons.Read More
By the Author
No Stopping You!
Why do some people succeed tremendously, feel very good about themselves, and simply can't wait for the next day? While others have all the desire,…