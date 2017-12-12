Robin Forward-Wise
Robin Forward-Wise, a personal trainer and known fitness authority, has been featured in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, among other publications. She is currently attending medical school at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. David Wise is a professional writer with more than fifteen years of experience and hundreds of articles published in both newspapers and magazines.
