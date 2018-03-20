Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rick Sanchez
Rick Sanchez is a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick lives with his daughter Beth’s family and constantly brings her, his son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and grandson Morty into intergalactic escapades.Read More
Matt Carson lives in Brooklyn with his wife and daughter. He does yoyo tricks and is the author of over 4,000 haikus about famous dead people called Haikubituaries. This is his first book of compiled quotations from a science fiction cartoon show.
Matt Carson lives in Brooklyn with his wife and daughter. He does yoyo tricks and is the author of over 4,000 haikus about famous dead people called Haikubituaries. This is his first book of compiled quotations from a science fiction cartoon show.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The World According to Rick
A must-have gift book: the wit, wisdom, and frequent diatribes of mad scientist Rick Sanchez of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, the Emmy-winning, #1 animated…