Richard Exley is a pastor, author, radio host, and conference and retreat speaker. Having served churches in Colorado, Texas, and Oklahoma and authoring twenty-nine books, he now devotes his time fully to writing and speaking. His articles have appeared in numerous magazines, including Leadership Journal, Charisma, New Man, and Ministries Today. Richard and his wife, Brenda Starr, spend their time in a secluded cabin overlooking picturesque Beaver Lake in Northwest Arkansas.