Raghbir Sehgal

Raghbir (R.K.) Sehgal was the chairman & CEO of Law Companies, which was one of the largest global engineering firms in the United States with one hundred offices around the world. He later served as CEO of H. J. Russel & Company. He was the chairman and commissioner of the Georgia Department of Industry, Trade, and Tourism. He has served as Chairman of Smart Fuel Cell and Primacy International. He has served on many boards including Northside Hospital, The Carter Center Board of Advisors, and First Data’s International Advisory Board. He graduated from Auburn University. He is based in Atlanta. Kabir Sehgal is a New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestselling author of fourteen books including Coined and Fandango at the Wall. With his mother Surishtha, he has written several children’s books such as A Bucket of Blessings and Festival of Colors. He is a multi-GRAMMY Award winner. He graduated from Dartmouth College and the London School of Economics.