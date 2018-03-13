Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Pynk Pynk

Marissa Monteilh, writing as Pynk, is a former model, television news reporter, and commercial actress.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, she now resides just outside Atlanta, Georgia. For more information on Pynk, please visit her website at http://www.authorpynk.com/ or find her on Facebook.
