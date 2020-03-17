Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Planet 316
Planet 316 is a team of talented writers, artists, and developers who share a love for technology and a desire to make the Bible approachable and engaging for children. They create fun and interactive experiences that are infused with faith and family values. While the team members come from diverse backgrounds, many have experience in ministry as pastors, children’s ministers, and creative leaders within their churches.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use