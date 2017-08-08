Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Peter Stanyer
Peter Stanyer is an independent investment economist, and advises a UK private wealth manager. He was previously chief investment officer of a US-based wealth management firm, a managing director at Merrill Lynch and investment director of the UK’s Railways Pension Fund. He has also worked as an economist for the Bank of England and the IMF, and when at Cambridge University he won the Adam Smith prize for economics. Stephen Satchell is Economics Fellow at Trinity College Cambridge, and is a Professor at the University of Sydney. He is The Reader in Financial Econometrics (Emeritus) at Cambridge University, and is an Honorary Member of the Institute of Actuaries. He is an academic advisor to numerous financial institutions.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Guide to Investment Strategy
Now in its fourth edition, this classic guide to investment strategy has been revised to give up-to-date ideas on pensions, investments of passion and more.…
Guide to Investment Strategy
The 4th Edition of this benchmark book updated to help both professional and casual investor achieve their goals. Supported by numerous charts and detailed analysis,…