Onne van der Wal was born in Holland and lived much of his childhood in South Africa. His marine photographs have won countless awards and have graced the covers of every major sailing magazine and catalog, including Travel and Leisure, Sail, Yachting World, Sailing, Patagonia, and Team One. A seasoned yacht racer, van der Wal won the Whitbread Around the Word Race and set a circumnavigation record that stood for 4 years. He owns a gallery where he exhibits his work and has published numerous posters and calendars. He lives in Newport, Rhode Island.

