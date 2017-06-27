Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Naomi Baron
Naomi S. Baron is Professor of Linguistics and Associate Dean in the College of Arts and Sciences at The American University in Washington, D.C. A Guggenheim fellow, she is the author of four previous books about language and has taught at Brown University, Emory University, and Southwestern University. Dr. Baron resides with her husband and their son Aneil in Bethesda, Maryland.Read More
By the Author
Growing Up With Language
"It is a gift when an academic can take a difficult subject and make it not just accessible but actually enjoyable for the average reader.…