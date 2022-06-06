Ms. Sally Adee

Sally Adee is an award-winning science and technology writer. Most recently, she was a features editor at the New Scientist, where she wrote some of its most lasting content, including a 2012 feature that broke the bioelectricity technology to the general public and is cited in Yuval Noah Harari's Homo Deus. Now a freelance journalist, Adee's writing has appeared in The New York Times, the Economist, BBC Future, and Quartz. She has spoken on the Economist's Intelligence podcast, Radio 5, Canadian Broadcasting's The Current, and BBC Breakfast. She is the science consultant for the TV adaptation of Naomi Alderman's The Power (Amazon Studios). Adee is a citizen of Germany and the US, and lives in London.