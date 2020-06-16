Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Michael Hastings
Michael Hastings is the author of I Lost My Love in Baghdad: A Modern War Story and is a regular contributor to Rolling Stone. He spent two years reporting in Iraq as Newsweek‘s youngest-ever war correspondent. His work has appeared in the Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, GQ, Slate, Salon, and Foreign Policy, among other places. He lives in Vermont.
