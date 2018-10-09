Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Michael Cox
Michael Cox is one of the most respected soccer journalists working today and he has made his name through writing highly entertaining in-depth tactical analysis. He is the editor of Zonal Marking, a football blog dedicated to tactics, and writes regularly for the Guardian and ESPN.Read More
By the Author
Zonal Marking
A mazy dribble through the recent history of European soccer, showing how shifting styles and influence have shaped the game.In the early 1990s, the Dutch…