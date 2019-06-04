Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Melissa Reagan
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
She Believes...
A powerful little book that reinforces the beauty of believing the best in a world that showcases the worst.God is faithful despite our flaws, our…
She Believes... Journal
A paperback journal to encourage women of all ages to be confident and brave in an uncertain world.God is faithful despite our flaws, our falls,…